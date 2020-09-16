Thierry Neuville teeb ka Türgi rallil head

Hyundai rallimees Thierry Neuville lubas tänavuse hooaja eel, et kavatseb iga MM-etapi järel mõnele heategevusorganisatsioonile raha annetada. Mõistagi peab belglane sõna ka Türgi ralli eel.
«Mul on au Türgi rallil osaledes aidata «Koruncuki fondi». Nad teevad fantastilist tööd, et aidata lapsi ja teismelisi nende haridusteel ning kaitsevad neid igal võimalikul moel. Ühtlasi võitlevad nad advokaatidega laste õiguste eest,» tutvustas belglane oma väljavalitud organisatsiooni.
I'm honored to help the "Koruncuk Foundation" for Rally Turkey. They are doing a fantastic work to support the children and teenagers with their— Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) September 16, 2020
education, livelihoods and protection in many aspects. They also pursue advocacy projects in the field of children rights.#TN11 pic.twitter.com/5GE6qLriNc
See, millise summa Neuville'i neile kannab, selgub ralli lõpuks. Võidu korral on see 10 000 eurot, poodiumi korral 4000 ning «halvimal» juhul 2000 eurot.
Kuna Rally Estonia läks Hyundai mehel aia taha, siis 2000 eurot oli ka see summa, millega belglane toetas Tartu Ülikooli Lastefondi.
Thank you @rallyestonia for the warm welcome and the top organization this weekend. Following the rally, I’m happy to donate 2000 euros to the @tyk_lastefond association who is doing a truly amazing job to help the sick children in need of treatment. #RallyEstonia #WRC #Lastefond #TN11