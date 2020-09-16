K, 16.09.2020
paf
Live statistika Ralliraadio Otseblogi Ajakava Saated Uudised Spordiuudised

Thierry Neuville teeb ka Türgi rallil head

Thierry Neuville

FOTO: Jarek Jõepera

Hyundai rallimees Thierry Neuville lubas tänavuse hooaja eel, et kavatseb iga MM-etapi järel mõnele heategevusorganisatsioonile raha annetada. Mõistagi peab belglane sõna ka Türgi ralli eel. 

«Mul on au Türgi rallil osaledes aidata «Koruncuki fondi». Nad teevad fantastilist tööd, et aidata lapsi ja teismelisi nende haridusteel ning kaitsevad neid igal võimalikul moel. Ühtlasi võitlevad nad advokaatidega laste õiguste eest,» tutvustas belglane oma väljavalitud organisatsiooni. 

See, millise summa Neuville'i neile kannab, selgub ralli lõpuks. Võidu korral on see 10 000 eurot, poodiumi korral 4000 ning «halvimal» juhul 2000 eurot. 

Kuna Rally Estonia läks Hyundai mehel aia taha, siis 2000 eurot oli ka see summa, millega belglane toetas Tartu Ülikooli Lastefondi.

Tagasi üles
Back