Keenia tippjooksja langes jõehobu rünnaku ohvriks

Hippos are seen at the Hacienda Napoles theme park, once the private zoo of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar at his Napoles ranch, in Doradal, Antioquia department, Colombia on September 12, 2020. - Escobar bought four hippos from a zoo in California and flew them to his ranch in the early 1980s. Left to themselves on his Napoles Estate, they bred to become supposedly the biggest wild hippo herd outside Africa -- a local curiosity and a hazard. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

