Hiilgav: Raieste Euroliiga debüüt tõi magusa võidu Madridi Reali üle!

epa08716327 Vitoria's Sander Raieste (R) in action against Real Madrid's Jaycee Carroll (L) during the Euroleague basketball game between TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz and Real Madrid at Fernando Buesa Arena pavilion in Vitoria, Spain, 02 October 2020. EPA/David Aguilar

