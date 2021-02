Vingelt alustanud Rovanperä sai hea õppetunni: selliseid vigu ei tohi rohkem teha

#ArcticRallyFinland SS1⏱️16:08.4!

💬"We were stuck in a snowbank for a while. Stupid mistake, I came to a junction thinking I had more time and went wide and hit rear to bank. Luckily we got our straight away, but we lost maybe 10s there. Can't do mistakes like that again" #KR69 pic.twitter.com/VvME7oyB4I