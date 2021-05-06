TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Tänaku ja Neuville'i lepingud panid rallifännid M-Spordi pärast muretsema
Ott Tänaku ja Thierry Neuville’i värsked lepingud tekitasid Twitteris elevust.
Mida siis Twitteris kirjutati?
I think Tänak and Neuville signing with Hyundai solves much of #sillyseason , I believe Evans and Rovanperä will stay with Toyota. Ogier quitting opens a new seat, whether it's half or full season, and maybe M-Sport gets a new star driver for the new car? #WRC— Antti // It Gets Faster Now! (@AnttiL_WRC) May 6, 2021
Big news day.— Gary Boyd KiwiWRCfan (@KiwiWRCfan) May 6, 2021
Never saw that coming.
Multiyear #WRC deals announced for Tanak and Neuville at Hyundai but exactly how many years not stated. #SillySeasonCameEarly
Morning all how are we doing??— #ELFYNSCORNER phil🧢🖌 (@Phil78791616) May 6, 2021
Was a bit shocked to see tanak sign for another year his performance is well below to what it was with Toyota thought he might of tried for ogier seat or even back to m-sport
Some big news this morning about how driver line ups will look in 2022. Big question for me is who will be in the @MSportLtd car? History tells us it’ll be quite possibly the best of the challengers but who’s available that can win in it?— Colin Clark (@voiceofrally) May 6, 2021
At the end of this new contract, Thierry Neuville will have spent 11 consecutive full seasons in #WRC with a single manufacturer, must be a record?— Michel XV 🇧🇪 (@rockollector) May 6, 2021