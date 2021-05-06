N, 6.05.2021
TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Tänaku ja Neuville'i lepingud panid rallifännid M-Spordi pärast muretsema

Ott Tänak Horvaatia MM-rallil. FOTO: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Ott Tänaku ja Thierry Neuville’i värsked lepingud tekitasid Twitteris elevust.

Mida siis Twitteris kirjutati?

  • Minu hinnangul panid Tänaku ja Neuville’i lepingud suuresti sõitjteturu paika. Usun, et Evans ja Rovanperä jätkavad Toyotas. Ogier’ lõpetamine jätab Toyotas ühe vaba koha, on see siis poolikuks või täispikaks hooajaks. Võib-olla võtab M-Sport endale uude autosse uue tähe?
  • Täna on suurte uudiste päev. Poleks kunagi osanud seda oodata. Tänak ja Neuville sõlmisid Hyundaiga mitmeaastase lepingu, kuid täpset lepingu pikkust pole välja toodud.
  • Olen veidi šokeeritud, et Tänak pikendas lepingut. Tema esitused pole kaugeltki nii head, kui need olid Toyotaga. Oleksin arvanud, et ta võtab endale Ogier’ koha või läheb tagasi M-Sporti.
  • Hommikul tulid suured uudised järgmise aasta koosseisu kohta. Minu jaoks on suur küsimus, kes sõidab M-Spordis? Ajalugu on näidanud, et tegu on tõenäoliselt ühe konkurentsivõimelisema autoga, kuid kes on saadaval, et sellega ka võita?
  • Uue lepingu lõppedes on Neuville olnud WRC-sarjas ühe autotootja juures järjest 11 täispikka hooaega. See peab olema rekord?
