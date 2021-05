VIDEO ⟩ Tänaku tiimikaaslane käis kaardilugeja hukkumispaigas talle austust avaldamas

April 22, 2021, Zagreb, Roma, Croatia: Breen Craig (irl), Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, portrait during the 2021 Croatia Rally, 3rd round of the 2021 FIA WRC, FIA World Rally Car Championship, from April 22 to 25, 2021 in Zagreb, Croatia - Photo Bastien Roux / DPPI / LiveMedia (Credit Image: © Dppi/LPS via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Dppi/Bastien Roux/ZUMAPRESS.com