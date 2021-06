43aastane Buffon on karjääri jätkamas kohas, kus kõik kunagi alguse sai

Gigi Buffon confirms that he’s “not retiring” and he’ll continue to play football next season. He’s joining Parma in Italian 2nd division, here we go confirmed! 🏁🧤



Amazing comeback where he started his career 26 years ago. Contract set to be signed until June 2023. 🇮🇹 #Buffon pic.twitter.com/Nv8ah03R7Y