#RealMadrid are preparing a new bid to try to sign Kylian #Mbappè from #PSG, which want €215M for the french striker. Mbappè has already agreed personal terms until 2027 (€35M/year). A member of Al Thani’s family said that #Paris could sell him for €180M + a Madrid’s player 👀 https://t.co/biuwl3Rdu0