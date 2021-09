Ogier järgmise hooaja plaanid said selgemaks

September 12, 2021, Lamia, Roma, Greece: Ogier Sebastien (fra), Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Toyota Yaris WRC, portrait during the 2021 Acropolis Rally Greece, 9th round of the 2021 FIA WRC, FIA World Rally Championship, from September 9 to 12, 2021 in Lamia, Greece (Credit Image: © Nikos Katikis/LPS via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Nikos Katikis