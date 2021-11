VIDEO ⟩ Fourmaux käis Monzas üle katuse ning lõpetas võistluse kraavis, M-sport: see polnud algus, mida soovisime

Bit of an accident for @AdrienFourmaux 🇫🇷 and @AlexandreCoria 🇫🇷 this morning.

Not how we wanted to start @acirallymonza 🇮🇹 that’s rallying and the crew is ok 👍. Time to get the Fiesta WRC back to service and see if we can restart tomorrow 💪.#MSPORTERS #FordPerformance #WRC pic.twitter.com/9xxYXVrfmq