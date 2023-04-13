TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Craig Breeni meenutatakse lõbusa mehena, kelle intervjuudes ei pidanud pettuma

Hyundai rallisõitja Craig Breen kaotas täna Horvaatia MM-ralli võistluseelsel testil juhtunud õnnetuse tagajärjel elu. Mõistagi on rallimaailm uudisest šokeeritud.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: «Avaldan FIA nimel tänasel testisõidul hukkunud Craig Breeni perele ja sõpradele siirast kaastunnet. Meie mõtted ja palved on sel raskel ajal tema lähedaste ja rallikogukonnaga.»
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/kuIugu51qt— FIA (@fia) April 13, 2023
WRC ametlik Twitter: «WRC perekond on šokeeritud ja kurb kuulmast, et Craig Breen on meie seast lahkunud. Meie mõtted ja kaastunne on sel kurval ajal Craigi pere ja sõpradega.»
The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time https://t.co/xdN9qkxlXw— World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) April 13, 2023
Kalle Rovnaperä: «Puhka rahus, Craig! Täna on minu mõtted sinu perekonna ja sõpradega.»
Kalle Rovnaperä kaardilugeja Jonne Halttunen: «Puhka rahus, Craig!»
Rest in peace Craig 🙏— Kalle Rovanperä (@KalleRovanpera) April 13, 2023
My thoughts are tonight with your family and friends♥️ pic.twitter.com/jgizFqW8u7
Rallifänn Jack Cunnane: «Olen löödud, et oleme Craig Breeni nii vara kaotanud. Ta oli üks toredamaid tüüpe, keda võis kohata. See spordiala on nii julm. Jagan teiega ühte naljakamat intervjuud, mille Craig katse lõpus andis. See näitab hästi, milline oli tema huumorimeel.»
I'm absolutely devastated that we've lost Craig Breen so soon.— Jack Cunnane (@JackCComs) April 13, 2023
One of the nicest guys you could meet. This sport is so cruel.
I thought I'd share one of the funniest interviews Craig gave at stage end, showing his great sense of humour
Rest in peace, legend 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/amT9FchUK1
Autospordiajakirjanik James Pavey: «Väga kurb on kuulda Craig Breeni surmast. Ta ilmselgelt armastas seda, mida ta tegi. Seda näitab intervjuu veebruaris toimunud Rootsi rallilt. Puhka rahus, Craig!
Sad to hear the news of Craig Breen’s passing - he clearly loved what he did, as this interview from February’s Rally Sweden shows. Rest in peace Craig 🇮🇪— James Pavey (@jamespavey_) April 13, 2023
🎥 WRC pic.twitter.com/bS4EWHEIgG
Rallifänn Teemu: «Soovitan Horvaatia MM-ralli ja WRC-sarjal jätta Craig Breeni stardipositsioon Horvaatia ralli reedesel võistluspäeval puutumata. Las olla kiiruskatsel kolmeminutiline vaikus, mis näitab austust ja mälestab ühte suurt rallisõitjat.»
I suggest to @croatia_rally @OfficialWRC @fia to keep Craig Breen's starting position untouched on #CroatiaRally's Friday leg and have that three minutes of silence on stages pay respect to the memory of one great rally driver. #WRC pic.twitter.com/wW1VJtNflj— Rallirinki / Teemu (@HartusvuoriWRC) April 13, 2023