TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Craig Breeni meenutatakse lõbusa mehena, kelle intervjuudes ei pidanud pettuma

Postimees Sport
Craig Breen
Craig Breen Foto: Hyundai/Twitter

Hyundai rallisõitja Craig Breen kaotas täna Horvaatia MM-ralli võistluseelsel testil juhtunud õnnetuse tagajärjel elu. Mõistagi on rallimaailm uudisest šokeeritud.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: «Avaldan FIA nimel tänasel testisõidul hukkunud Craig Breeni perele ja sõpradele siirast kaastunnet. Meie mõtted ja palved on sel raskel ajal tema lähedaste ja rallikogukonnaga.»

WRC ametlik Twitter: «WRC perekond on šokeeritud ja kurb kuulmast, et Craig Breen on meie seast lahkunud. Meie mõtted ja kaastunne on sel kurval ajal Craigi pere ja sõpradega.»

Kalle Rovnaperä: «Puhka rahus, Craig! Täna on minu mõtted sinu perekonna ja sõpradega.»

Kalle Rovnaperä kaardilugeja Jonne Halttunen: «Puhka rahus, Craig!»

Rallifänn Jack Cunnane: «Olen löödud, et oleme Craig Breeni nii vara kaotanud. Ta oli üks toredamaid tüüpe, keda võis kohata. See spordiala on nii julm. Jagan teiega ühte naljakamat intervjuud, mille Craig katse lõpus andis. See näitab hästi, milline oli tema huumorimeel.»

Autospordiajakirjanik James Pavey: «Väga kurb on kuulda Craig Breeni surmast. Ta ilmselgelt armastas seda, mida ta tegi. Seda näitab intervjuu veebruaris toimunud Rootsi rallilt. Puhka rahus, Craig!

Rallifänn Teemu: «Soovitan Horvaatia MM-ralli ja WRC-sarjal jätta Craig Breeni stardipositsioon Horvaatia ralli reedesel võistluspäeval puutumata. Las olla kiiruskatsel kolmeminutiline vaikus, mis näitab austust ja mälestab ühte suurt rallisõitjat.»

