TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Tennisefännid tänavad Kontaveiti: aitäh sulle nende 13 aasta eest!

Anett Kontaveit’s career comes to an end



She made us laugh

She made us cry

She made us smiles



Anett’s energy brought sunlight to people all the world



So I hope her life after tennis is filled with sunlight & joy



Thank you for 13 years



Tennis will not be the same, Anett 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/5gFO0UUkU5