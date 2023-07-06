N, 6.07.2023
TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Tennisefännid tänavad Kontaveiti: aitäh sulle nende 13 aasta eest!

Postimees Sport
Anett Kontaveit kallistamas Marie Bouzkovat.
Anett Kontaveit kallistamas Marie Bouzkovat. Foto: Twitter @_diegomolina10

Anett Kontaveiti üksikmängu karjäär lõppes neljapäeval, 2023. aasta 6. juulil, kui meie kauane esireket kaotas Wimbledoni tenniseturniiri teises ringis tšehhitarile Marie Bouzkovale 1:6, 2:6.

Kuna tegemist oli eestlanna karjääri viimase üksikmänguga – ta astub vähemalt korra veel väljakule Wimbledoni turniiri segapaarismängus –, avaldasid tennisesõbrad ühismeedias Kontaveitile palju toetust. Postimees toob neist siinkohal välja väikese valimi:

