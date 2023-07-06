TWITTERI-MÖLL ⟩ Tennisefännid tänavad Kontaveiti: aitäh sulle nende 13 aasta eest!

Anett Kontaveiti üksikmängu karjäär lõppes neljapäeval, 2023. aasta 6. juulil, kui meie kauane esireket kaotas Wimbledoni tenniseturniiri teises ringis tšehhitarile Marie Bouzkovale 1:6, 2:6.
Kuna tegemist oli eestlanna karjääri viimase üksikmänguga – ta astub vähemalt korra veel väljakule Wimbledoni turniiri segapaarismängus –, avaldasid tennisesõbrad ühismeedias Kontaveitile palju toetust. Postimees toob neist siinkohal välja väikese valimi:
your sneezes will be missed pic.twitter.com/FKxH9PrwYY— kontaveit retirement home (@iko__9) July 6, 2023
The end of an incredible career— Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) July 6, 2023
Anett Kontaveit take a bow pic.twitter.com/HDdNGxVLJW
Anett Kontaveit’s career comes to an end— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 6, 2023
She made us laugh
She made us cry
She made us smiles
Anett’s energy brought sunlight to people all the world
So I hope her life after tennis is filled with sunlight & joy
Thank you for 13 years
Tennis will not be the same, Anett 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/5gFO0UUkU5
Kontaveit….😭😭 You’ll be so missed #Wimbledon— Gwendolyn Watkins (@Gwendol36287174) July 6, 2023
Thank you @AnettKontaveit_ ❤️— First Serve Tennis (@FirstServeTnnis) July 6, 2023
Anett Kontaveit 🇪🇪 plays her last professional tennis match, retiring at the age of 27.
6️⃣ WTA titles
A high ranking of world no. 2️⃣
Grand slam quarterfinalist
Indoor hard court queen 👑
We wish her all the best!#Wimbledon #wimbledon2023 pic.twitter.com/1kzKKxz6wz
For Anett Kontaveit pic.twitter.com/U7kDqHupHT— MattSIaboch (@AmongTheQuadi) July 6, 2023
goodbye anett kontaveit (actually forever for real this time) pic.twitter.com/tl0yqyZNOv— supreme leader of glorious norrienation (@rogerchokerer) July 6, 2023
Ms.Kontaveit it’s been great 🇪🇪🥹 #Wimbledon— UnderratedBetting (@UnderratedBett1) July 6, 2023
Kontaveit’s career* ends on Court 18 with a 6-1 6-2 defeat to Bouzkova.— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 6, 2023
She got a nice send off from the crowd and her mum was in tears.
In an era where players’ careers are longer, it’s a shock to see a very recent World No.2 have to retire age 27.
*singles. Still in mixed
Why am I crying over Anett Kontaveit? Such a nice player and so sad she’s had to retire at such a young age. Marie Bouzkova’s villain era in 2023 continues as she sends the Estonian into retirement. Congratulations on a terrific career Anett ❤️🇪🇪👏👏👏😢😢😢— Kvittycat (@kvittycat53) July 6, 2023
i’m crying with you mama kontaveit 🫂 pic.twitter.com/83mtKc825C— ai 🐠 (@rybakistani) July 6, 2023
Before Anett Kontaveit leaves the court, she turns around & waves to the crowd one last time.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 6, 2023
Her mother is in tears as her daughter’s career comes to an end.
The girl with the golden smile.
A career & person worth remembering. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Hd9QNwkcBx
Goodbye Goodbye— DenizTheTennis (@denizthetenis) July 6, 2023
You were bigger than whole sky…
Your career ended
But my love to you
Anett Kontaveit
It is infinite
Always and for ever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k9kKUzAza1