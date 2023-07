Neuville annetas Eesti heategevusorganisatsioonile tuhandeid eurosid

Following our podium at @RallyEstonia I will donate 4000€ to « Laste ja Noorte Kriisiprogramm ».



Hats off to Uku and his team for the fantastic work they are doing to support children experiencing the pain of loss following the death of a loved one. 🙏🏼#WRC #RallyEstonia… pic.twitter.com/Y4yTPmq4Q4