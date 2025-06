Chris Robinson with one of the most remarkable 400m hurdle wins I've ever seen in Ostrava.



Halfway through, his private parts became exposed. Had to adjust his shorts five times -- it kept happening after every hurdle.



And he still won in an SB of 48.05!https://t.co/83Uqer6VqX pic.twitter.com/p9dX2xCIw5

— Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) June 24, 2025