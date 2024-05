FOTO Hullem kui Eestis! F1-etapi toiduhinnad lõid sotsiaalmeedia kihama

The photo going around of the F1 Miami food prices needs context.



This is from the Hard Rock Beach Club, a VIP area.



Prices start at $1,750 for 3-day pool deck access and increase to $65,000 for a 10-person cabana with a $30,000 minimum f&b spend.



These are meant to serve 4. pic.twitter.com/3oRwmhT3nG