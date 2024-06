Toyota läheb Läti MM-rallile hirmkõva koosseisuga

We'll take on the new challenge of Rally Latvia with our full four-strong line-up of regular crews! 💪



A chance for Kalle to return to the scene of his first rally wins, and Seb to continue his strong form in 2024 🤩#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #RallyLatvia 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/5AWJcpRO4p