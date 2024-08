Õiglane ja Erm võtsid Erki Noolelt kaks tippmarki

During this season, Estonian decathlon record holder Erki Nool lost two decathlon-related records to his teammates. What is it about?

1st day score - Erki Nool 4536p, Johannes Erm 4541 p (Roma 2024)

2nd day score - Erki Nool 4344 p, Janek Õiglane 4347 p (Paris 2024)

