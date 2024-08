Norra jalgpallur pidas uues koduklubis vastu vaevalt kuu

RAKOW'S MICKY D SCANDAL



Kristoffer Klaesson, who joined Raków Częstochowa from Leeds United this summer, may have his stay cut short.



Per 'Onet', the 23-year-old Norwegian was spotted at a local McDonald's, leading Raków to consider terminating his contract immediately‼️#ESA pic.twitter.com/OwMUWWGWuU