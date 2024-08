Noor sprinditalent purustas omaealiste maailmarekordi

WORLD BEST



The fastest 100m by a 14-year-old in history 🔥



Divine Iheme has just obliterated the world best over 100m for his age group, running an incredible 10.30 (1.7) at Lee Valley 🇬🇧



The previous world U15 100m record of 10.51 was set by Jamaica's Sachin Dennis 🇯🇲



