Aastaid tagasi surnud ragbimängija ajust avastati eriline haigus

Keith ­Titmuss, who died at 20 of heat stroke, has become the youngest Australian to be diagnosed with #CTE.

The National Rugby League rookie played 15 total years of rugby. @drmbuckland of the Australian Sports Brain Bank said he had stage 2 out of 4. https://t.co/L6u1YHJt2R pic.twitter.com/Uw8QHkEsA6