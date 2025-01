Inglismaa kõrgliigaklubi kasvandik suri ootamatult oma sünnipäeval

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Michael Newberry, at the age of 27.



Our sincere condolences go to Michael's family, friends and all at @cliftonvillefc at this time.



Rest in peace, Michael. 🖤🤍 https://t.co/5dfruP3yF9 pic.twitter.com/o50NuN32i5

