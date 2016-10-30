Videod: endiselt töökohata Tänak testib Prantsusmaal M-Spordi uue hooaja masinat

Infoneti president Andrei Leškin: rahvus pole tähtis, kui mängija on professionaalne

Alles neli aastat tagasi kõrgliigasse tõusnud Infoneti klubi krooniti laupäeval esimest korda Eesti jalgpallimeistriks. Suur roll selles on klubi presidendil Andrei Leškinil, kes eelistab ise püsida varjus ning lasta kõneleda klubi tegudel. Kes ta on ja miks kulutab ta eduka IT-firma vedamise kõrvalt märkimisväärselt palju aega ühe jalgpalliklubiga tegelemisele? Enne intervjuuga alustamist teeme selgeks veel ühe asja: kas Andrew Leshkin, nagu seisab tema visiitkaardil, või Andrei Leškin? «Andrei Leškin. Kasutan teist nimekuju vaid välismaa tööpartneritega suhtlemiseks, on lihtsam. Aga see pole oluline teema,» naeratab Leškin.