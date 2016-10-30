Kolmapäev, 9. november 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Videod: endiselt töökohata Tänak testib Prantsusmaal M-Spordi uue hooaja masinat

Kadi Parts
Kadi Parts
Kuigi M-Spordi rallimeeskond pole veel kinnitanud, kes järgmisel hooajal WRC-sarjas nende autode rooli istuvad ja kas ruumi on ka Ott Tänakule, siis viimaste Twitteri postituste järgi on Eesti ralliäss igatahes Prantsusmaal, Rivieras hoolsalt M-Spordi uue hooaja masinat testimas.

