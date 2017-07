Piltuudis: Grete Šadeiko sai emaks

07/02/17 our little angel was born Couldn't have done it without this man by my side, my backbone. Trying to make me laugh every way possible and keeping me entertained through all the pain and doing everything to make me smile and get through this You deserve a medal baby! Welcome to the world Gloria Griffin You are SOOOOO loved by daddy and me! #6pounds12ounces #OurLittleAngel #NoWordsToDescribeThis

A post shared by Grete Šadeiko (@gretesadeiko) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:27am PDT