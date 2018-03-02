Leedulane lahkub Madridi Realist

Leedu korvpallikoondise mängija Jonas Maciulis teatas sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel, et tema teed Madridi Realiga lähevad lahku.
Eelmisel kuul 33. sünnipäeva tähistanud leedulane jõudis Realiga ihaldatud Euroliiga võiduni, triumfeeris kahel korral Hispaania kõrgliigas ja korra karikasarjas. Maciulis lõi Hispaania hiiuga käed 2014. aastal ning esindas neid 131 liigamängus.
«Täna on väga keeruline päev, sest minu ja Madridi Reali teed lähevad lahku. Kindlasti on see kurb aeg ning otsust oli raske langetada, sest nende hooaegade jooksul on klubi treenerid, mängijad ja töötajad saanud perekonnaliikmeks,» sõnas Maciulis.
Today is a hard and a really difficult day for me because Real Madrid C. F. and I separate our paths. It is certainly a sad time and it has been a very hard decision to make because during these seasons coaches, players, club employees... have become a family to me. All of them and the fans have made me and my family feel at home, helping us to make our lives even better. Have been three and a half unforgettable years in which we have achieved many titles and in which I have lived great moments. For all that, I want to thank the club and its president, Florentino Perez, Juan Carlos Sánchez and Alberto Herreros for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank all my teammates throughout this period, coaches, fans and all people who have always been supporting the team, the media... all of you. I won titles, friends and memories that I'll always have with me. I'll never forget my way through this great club. Good luck and..... #HalaMadrid!