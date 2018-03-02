Leedulane lahkub Madridi Realist

Today is a hard and a really difficult day for me because Real Madrid C. F. and I separate our paths. It is certainly a sad time and it has been a very hard decision to make because during these seasons coaches, players, club employees... have become a family to me. All of them and the fans have made me and my family feel at home, helping us to make our lives even better. Have been three and a half unforgettable years in which we have achieved many titles and in which I have lived great moments. For all that, I want to thank the club and its president, Florentino Perez, Juan Carlos Sánchez and Alberto Herreros for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank all my teammates throughout this period, coaches, fans and all people who have always been supporting the team, the media... all of you. I won titles, friends and memories that I'll always have with me. I'll never forget my way through this great club. Good luck and..... #HalaMadrid!

