Emotsionaalne lugu: Shiffrin innustas vähi seljatanud sõpra tippsporti naasma

Maybe not the best skiing or result, but happy to have made it down and finish my first @paralympics race! Now its time to turn on the gas for the Super Combined, Slalom, and my favorite, Giant Slalom. So blessed to feel the support from friends near and far! #paralympics #winter #winterparalympics #sg @usparalympics @usparaalpineski @paraalpine @teamusa @paralympics @pyeongchang2018 @nike @oakleyskiing @poloralphlauren

A post shared by Thomas Charles Walsh (@twalnutz) on Mar 11, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT