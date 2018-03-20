MM-sarja ralliraadio saatejuht selgitas eesootavaid muutusi

Esmaspäeval ajakirjas Motorsport Monday avaldatud uudis, et autoralli MM-sarja raadio lõpetab pärast aprilli alguses sõidetavat Korsika rallit senisel kujul tegutsemise, on tõene, teatas ralliraadio saatejuht Becs Williams.
17 aastat WRC ralliraadios tegutsenud Williams andis Twitteris teada: «Seoses Motorsport Monday artikliga tahan öelda, et tegu pole kuulujutuga. Ralliraadio formaat muutub pärast Korsikat. Sellest saab WRC Live'i (sellest hooajast alanud kõigi rallide kõikidelt katsetelt pidevat videoülekannet pakkuv lahendus – toim) heli edastus, mis jõuab kõigi soovijateni endiselt tasuta (pildi eest tuleb maksta – toim). Ülejäänud üksikasjade osas palun kannatlikkust, avaldan need Korsika ralli käigus.»
Hello everyone, just want to address a number of questions that have been raised after the Motorsport Monday article. Yes, it’s more than just a rumour, WRC Live Radio in its current form will be changing after Rally Corsica. 1/?— Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) March 20, 2018
I will explain more during our broadcast in Corsica of course. Every one of our listeners is important to us and we want to keep you fully informed. For 17 years I have been at the helm of WRC Live and it’s been an absolute pleasure. 2/?— Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) March 20, 2018
WRC Live Radio will change form and will become an audio feed direct from All Live and will, as before remain a FREE audio stream. 3/?— Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) March 20, 2018
As for the rest of the details, I’ll ask for your patience and will give you further updates during Rally Corsica. Thank you for all the messages regarding the radio service and thank you for listening. 🤟🏼— Becs Williams (@Becsywecsy) March 20, 2018