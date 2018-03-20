teisipäev, 20. märts 2018
«Päris kaval – kui võimalus on, tuleb kasutada kõikvõimalike trikke.» Petter Solberg Sebastien Ogier' trikitamisest
UUDISED / WRC SAADE / ETAPID / ÜLDSEIS / TIIMID
Etapid: Monte carlo / Rootsi / Mehhiko / Korsika / Argentiina / Portugal / Sardiinia / Soome / Saksamaa / Türgi / Suurbritannia / Hispaania / Austraalia

MM-sarja ralliraadio saatejuht selgitas eesootavaid muutusi

Thierry Neuville Mehhiko rallil.

FOTO: imago sportfotodienst/imago/PanoramiC

Esmaspäeval ajakirjas Motorsport Monday avaldatud uudis, et autoralli MM-sarja raadio lõpetab pärast aprilli alguses sõidetavat Korsika rallit senisel kujul tegutsemise, on tõene, teatas ralliraadio saatejuht Becs Williams.

17 aastat WRC ralliraadios tegutsenud Williams andis Twitteris teada: «Seoses Motorsport Monday artikliga tahan öelda, et tegu pole kuulujutuga. Ralliraadio formaat muutub pärast Korsikat. Sellest saab WRC Live'i (sellest hooajast alanud kõigi rallide kõikidelt katsetelt pidevat videoülekannet pakkuv lahendus – toim) heli edastus, mis jõuab kõigi soovijateni endiselt tasuta (pildi eest tuleb maksta – toim). Ülejäänud üksikasjade osas palun kannatlikkust, avaldan need Korsika ralli käigus.»

