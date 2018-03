24-aastane Norra laskesuusataja lõpetas sportlaskarjääri

🇳🇴Hilde Fenne has announced her retirement from biathlon. Her father Gisle Fenne scored 4 @IBU_WC World Championship medals. None of them was 🥇. Unfinished business was completed by Hilde in 2013 when she won the relay with Ann Kristin Flatland, Synnøve Solemdal & @toraberger. pic.twitter.com/YWOpuAVQaZ