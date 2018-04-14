Galerii: 24. sünnipäeva tähistava Eesti olümpiasangari Saskia Alusalu imeline tee tippu

Today I want to send you all a big hug and thank you for following my journey. When I started my account I thought that if I can inspire at least one person, I have succeeded. Today, when I see how many of you are here, I’m very surprised and extremely thankful. You all motivate me to reach higher and to grow with you. I’m just a girl from the countryside who loves sport and fresh air and a lot of other things (including Alice in Wonderland). I have no rules about social media and posting. I am just grateful to have an opportunity to share what I love. Thank you for all the love, beautiful wishes and heartwarming messages ♥️🙏🏼 PS! Thank you also for taking part of the giveaway. Congrats @roosmarii.raim ! Oled uue mütsi omanik!

