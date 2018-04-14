Galerii: 24. sünnipäeva tähistava Eesti olümpiasangari Saskia Alusalu imeline tee tippu

Täna tähistab oma 24. sünnipäeva Pyeongchangi olümpiamängudel neljanda koha saanud kiiruisutaja Saskia Alusalu.
Praegu on Alusalu aja maha võtnud ja puhkab veidi kodumaal. Seejärel on kavas hakata tegelema järgmise hooaja plaanidega ja sponsorite otsimisega.
«Ootan juba järgmise hooaja ettevalmistusperioodi, sest trennitegemisest isu täis ei ole, aga väsinud on just vaimne pool,» rääkis Alusalu hiljutises intervjuus Postimehele.
Today I want to send you all a big hug and thank you for following my journey. When I started my account I thought that if I can inspire at least one person, I have succeeded. Today, when I see how many of you are here, I’m very surprised and extremely thankful. You all motivate me to reach higher and to grow with you. I’m just a girl from the countryside who loves sport and fresh air and a lot of other things (including Alice in Wonderland). I have no rules about social media and posting. I am just grateful to have an opportunity to share what I love. Thank you for all the love, beautiful wishes and heartwarming messages ♥️🙏🏼 PS! Thank you also for taking part of the giveaway. Congrats @roosmarii.raim ! Oled uue mütsi omanik!