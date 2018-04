Pelicans sammus Davise ja Holiday supermängu toel kindlalt edasi

Ricky Rubio (26 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST) tallies his 1st career #NBAPlayoffs triple-double, pushing @utahjazz to the win and a 2-1 series lead! #TakeNote



(He is the first Utah player to record a triple-double in the postseason since John Stockton in 2001) pic.twitter.com/oIaCB9DKTb