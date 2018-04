Briti naised läksid Londoni maratonile aluspesus

If you donate even 10p to @heads_together via the link in my bio, @jadasezer and I will run the London Marathon in our underwear. I mean, we’re going to run it in our underwear anyway, but it would be lovely if you fancied sponsoring us for our madness. All money goes to @heads_together, which supports causes that are helping to change the conversation about mental health. Copy this link into your browser, or go to my bio: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/gutsygirls (or go to my bio!) #gutsygirls#bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #thisiswhatarunnerlookslike #runnersofinstagram #running #marathontraining #marathon #londonmarathon @runderwearofficial

A post shared by bryonygordon (@bryonygordon) on Mar 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT