Video: Bostoni trio kordas 30 aasta tagust saavutust

Terry Rozier (29 PTS), Jayson Tatum (28), & Al Horford (26) carried the scoring load for the @celtics in their Game 1 win! #CUsRise #NBAPlayoffs



The last time a trio of Celtics players scored 25+ in a playoff win was the 1986 playoffs opener (Bird 30, McHale 27, D. Johnson 26). pic.twitter.com/imyNpdP3LR