Traditsioonilist spordiala ähvardab olümpiakavast eemaldamine

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 21, 2016 shows Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov (red) fighting to win against Russia's Misha Aloian (blue) during the Men's Fly (52kg) Final Bout at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Riocentro - Pavilion 6 in Rio de Janeiro. The International Olympic Committee threatened to axe boxing from the Tokyo 2020 Games as it opened an investigation into the sport's controversial governing body and said concerns lingered over possible match-fixing at Rio 2016. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / POOL

FOTO: POOL / AFP