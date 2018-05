Video: veterani hiilgemäng aitas Pelicansil tiitlitkaitsja alistada

After 21 AST & 10 REB in the @PelicansNBA Game 3 W, Rajon Rondo now has two #NBAPlayoffs games with at least 20 assists and 10 rebounds (also 2011 at NY).



The only other player ever to do that even once is Magic Johnson (twice, in 1984 & 1991). #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/ry5zG8vo9R