pühapäev, 6. mai 2018
«Lugedes Cretu sõnavõtte, on raske näha, et me tulevikus koostööd saaks teha» Martti Juhkami, Eesti võrkpallikoondise nurgaründaja
«Pea vastu, boss»: kogu jalgpallimaailm toetab raskes seisus olevat Fergusoni

Sir Alex Ferguson ja Cristiano Ronaldo.

FOTO: ANDREW YATES / AFP / Scanpix

«Pea vastu, boss!» Nii kirjutas sotsiaalmeedias Cristiano Ronaldo, läkitades head soovid teele Sir Alex Fergusonile. Manchester Unitedi pikaajaline peatreener viidi nädalavahetusel insuldi ja ajuverejooksu tagajärjel haiglasse ning eile teatas perekond, et talle tehti õnnestunud operatsioon, millest taastumine võtab aega.

18-aastasena Lissaboni Sportingust Manchester Unitedisse siirdunud ja seal superstaariks sirgunud Ronaldo on varem meenutanud, kuidas Ferguson lubas tal hooaja oluliste mängude eel sõita vaatama haigestunud isa. «Mu isa oli Londonis ja ma läksin Fergusoni juurde küsima, kas tohin minna teda vaatama. «Cristiano, kui tahad minna päevaks, kaheks, terveks nädalaks: mine. Me tunneme sinust küll siin puudust, aga su isa on kõige tähtsam,» meenutas Ronaldo Fergusoni toonaseid sõnu ja lisas: «Jalgpallis oli ta ise mulle isa eest.»

Fergusonile on toetust avaldanud nii kunagised ja praegused Unitedi mängijad kui ka omaaegsed kibedad rivaalid. 

