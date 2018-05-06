«Pea vastu, boss»: kogu jalgpallimaailm toetab raskes seisus olevat Fergusoni

«Pea vastu, boss!» Nii kirjutas sotsiaalmeedias Cristiano Ronaldo, läkitades head soovid teele Sir Alex Fergusonile. Manchester Unitedi pikaajaline peatreener viidi nädalavahetusel insuldi ja ajuverejooksu tagajärjel haiglasse ning eile teatas perekond, et talle tehti õnnestunud operatsioon, millest taastumine võtab aega.
18-aastasena Lissaboni Sportingust Manchester Unitedisse siirdunud ja seal superstaariks sirgunud Ronaldo on varem meenutanud, kuidas Ferguson lubas tal hooaja oluliste mängude eel sõita vaatama haigestunud isa. «Mu isa oli Londonis ja ma läksin Fergusoni juurde küsima, kas tohin minna teda vaatama. «Cristiano, kui tahad minna päevaks, kaheks, terveks nädalaks: mine. Me tunneme sinust küll siin puudust, aga su isa on kõige tähtsam,» meenutas Ronaldo Fergusoni toonaseid sõnu ja lisas: «Jalgpallis oli ta ise mulle isa eest.»
Ronaldo recalls the time Sir Alex allowed him to visit his father who was in a coma.— United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2018
“Cristiano, you want to go one day, two days, one week, you can go, I will miss you, but your Dad is in first place.”
“He was the father of football for me.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/9m4LYAf2da
My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018
Fergusonile on toetust avaldanud nii kunagised ja praegused Unitedi mängijad kui ka omaaegsed kibedad rivaalid.
Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ
The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following tonight’s news. pic.twitter.com/Y20wWRzDy0— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 5, 2018
Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018
Sir Alex Ferguson is Seriously ill in Hospital after having a brain haemorrhage and will undergo emergency surgery. Praying that he pulls through and makes a full recovery 🙏🏿— ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 5, 2018
We’re sending our best wishes to @ManUtd and Sir Alex Ferguson!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 5, 2018
Hoping for a strong and speedy recovery 🙏
Everyone at Sevilla FC wants to send their best wishes and strength to those close to Sir Alex Ferguson at such a difficult time. If there's anyone out there with the spirit to pull through it's Sir Alex. Fuerza!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 5, 2018
Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018
All my prayers and thoughts as well are with him and his family!! Be strong boss!!!! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Tbvw2fEhEt— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) May 5, 2018
Devasted about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all to well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie pic.twitter.com/aaxqRI9Bg7— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 5, 2018
Sad news about Sir Alex. Sending him and his family my very best wishes. #GetWellSirAlex— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 5, 2018
Just heard the news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him and his family all the strength for a speedy recovery. #keepstrong— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) May 5, 2018
Everyone at #LUFC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and wish him a speedy recovery following his surgery today #FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/Qu5G16X9ZI— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 5, 2018
Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018
Sir Alex 😢🙏🏾 wishing him well @ManUtd— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018
We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018
All my thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson. I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Stay strong!— Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) May 5, 2018
Hope and wish Sir Alex Ferguson to stay Strong and to have a full recovery!!🙏🏻😔 #PrayforSirAlex— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 5, 2018
🙏 We wish you a quick recovery!— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 5, 2018
https://t.co/No1UmXpgXT
Everyone at the Club would like to send our best wishes and support to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family as he recovers from surgery. pic.twitter.com/7YEW168NHz— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2018
Our thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson this evening. Everyone at Olympique de Marseille wishes him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/9d9mQ8ysq5— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) May 5, 2018
Club president Jim Pallotta and all at #ASRoma are hoping and praying Sir Alex Ferguson makes a full and speedy recovery after his surgery. A true football legend. pic.twitter.com/dD82tQL5fU— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 5, 2018
For everyone at #Galatasaray, we would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. We wish him a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/CckTiw9avF— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 5, 2018
Hoping and praying for a full recovery..— Ruud van Nistelrooy (@RvN1776) May 5, 2018
Keep fighting Boss, you’ve always done. 🙏#SirAlexFerguson @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/aHlbPCMSiM
Sir Alex Ferguson before Michael Carrick’s testimonial - “Don’t bloody lose”.— United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 6, 2018
Look at the love and respect the players have for the Boss.
A manager, motivator, father figure and friend. Priceless memories. #mufc pic.twitter.com/PCXMsE1d35