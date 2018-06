Üks vägev odakaar teise järel! Saksa odaviskaja tegi läbi aegade kaheksanda tulemuse

Andreas Hofmann improved to 92.06m in Offenburg this afternoon, moving to eighth on the world all-time javelin lists!



German rankings in 2018:

🇩🇪 Vetter 92.70m

🇩🇪 Hofmann 92.06m

🇩🇪 Rohler 91.78m



The European Championships will be