Foto: värske rekordinaine saavutas Soomes esikoha

Sometimes the body does not want to work with you but hey, another competition over 67 and I can try again on Saturday ✌🏻 1.place & 67.91 meters. Thanks for having me @äänekoskigames #hammerthrower #keepingmyaveragehigh

A post shared by Anna Maria Orel (@annamariaorel) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:47am PDT