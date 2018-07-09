Türgi klubi jättis vigastada saanud Kalevi eksmängija saatuse hooleks

E, 9.07.2018
Vlad Moldoveanu (palliga).

FOTO: Liis Treimann

Aastatel 2013-14 Kalev/Cramo ridades mänginud rumeenlane Vlad Moldoveanu sattus santi seisu, kui Türgi klubi talle palgarahaga külma tegi.

Moldoveanu sõlmis mullu lepingu Büyükcekmece klubiga, ent sai vigastada ja pidi minema operatsioonile. Kuigi leping nägi ette, et palk jookseb edasi, otsustas klubi Moldoveanu väitel talle pärast novembrit lihtsalt enam mitte maksta.

Ehkki rumeenlasel on pere toita, suudab ta pealtnäha säilitada rõõmsat meelt, kuigi lubab pöörduda maksmata palga kättesaamiseks korvpalliarbitraaži.

