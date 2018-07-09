Türgi klubi jättis vigastada saanud Kalevi eksmängija saatuse hooleks

Aastatel 2013-14 Kalev/Cramo ridades mänginud rumeenlane Vlad Moldoveanu sattus santi seisu, kui Türgi klubi talle palgarahaga külma tegi.
Moldoveanu sõlmis mullu lepingu Büyükcekmece klubiga, ent sai vigastada ja pidi minema operatsioonile. Kuigi leping nägi ette, et palk jookseb edasi, otsustas klubi Moldoveanu väitel talle pärast novembrit lihtsalt enam mitte maksta.
Life of a pro man...on a GUARANTEED deal.. got hurt and had surgery FEBRUARY 2nd... last paycheck received..NOVEMBER! Next paycheck... probably end of August...family and 3 kids. But when players wanna sit out fans,club are all up and arms about it. SMH Hello BAT lol— Vlad Moldoveanu (@VladMoldoveanu9) July 9, 2018
Ehkki rumeenlasel on pere toita, suudab ta pealtnäha säilitada rõõmsat meelt, kuigi lubab pöörduda maksmata palga kättesaamiseks korvpalliarbitraaži.
Absolutely. Players want to sit and it’s a huge deal and we still get blamed for it. I have never sat in my life for not getting paid. Not the first time, it happens where club might be late. What’s sad is that I just didn’t get paid after injury at all(they were late before too)— Vlad Moldoveanu (@VladMoldoveanu9) July 9, 2018