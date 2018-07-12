N, 12.07.2018
«Lugedes Cretu sõnavõtte, on raske näha, et me tulevikus koostööd saaks teha» Martti Juhkami, Eesti võrkpallikoondise nurgaründaja
Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
Ilm
Sport
MM 2018
Pleier
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
Kõik spordialad
Talisport Jalgratas Arvamus Purjetamine Sõudmine Vehklemine Käsipall Ratsutamine Maadlus Judo Võitlussport Tõstmine Poks Kulturism ja fitness Autosport Motosport Veemoto Jäähoki Saalihoki NFL Ujumine Snuuker ja piljard Golf Laskmine Orienteerumine Disc-golf Aerutamine Vibulaskmine Triatlon Sulgpall Võimlemine Seiklussport Male Võistlustants Ekstreemsport E-sport Olümpia Parasport Doping Rahvasport Teised alad
OTSE
Laskesuusatamine / Murdmaa / Kahevõistlus/ Suusahüpped/ Freestyle/ Jäähoki

Äsja karjääri lõpetanud olümpiavõitja teatas kurva uudise

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Kikkan Randall ja Jessica Diggins tähistasid veebruarikuus tantsuga kuldmedalit. Nüüd asub Diggins sõbrannat toetama võitlusel vähiga.

FOTO: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS

USA suusataja Kikkan Randalli 2018. aasta on kulgenud väga suurte tõusude ja mõõnadega. Olümpiamängudel USA ajaloo esimese suusakulla toonud Randall teatas täna sotsiaalmeedias, et tal diagnoositi rinnavähk. 

35-aastane Randall võitis koos Jessica Digginsiga Pyeongchangi olümpial sprinditeates olümpiakulla, ent lõpetas kevadel karjääri. 

Nüüd teatas viiekordne olümpiasuusataja, et tal diagnoositi rinnavähk. «Kuigi avastasime selle varajases staadiumis ning prognoos on hea, muutub mu elu järgnevate kuude jooksul silmanähtavalt.»

Randalli sõnul alustati juba esmaspäeval Alaskal Anchorage'i kliinikus keemiaraviga.

«Olen iga päev imestanud, kuidas sai selline asi minuga juhtuda. Aga olen endale lubanud, et jään oma ravi vältel positiivseks, aktiivseks ja sihikindlaks.»

 

The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months. I have returned to Anchorage for treatment at @providencealaska Cancer Center. It’s a scary thing to learn you have cancer and I have wondered every day since how this could have possibly happened to me. But I have promised myself that I will remain positive and active and determined throughout my treatment. I am going to bring as much tenacity, strength, and energy toward this challenge as I have throughout my entire career. I began my first round of chemo on Monday surrounded by great friends and family. I made to sure get a gym workout in beforehand, rode my bike to and from the hospital, and wore my happy shoes. I will be using my blog to keep everyone posted through my upcoming journey. #Kikkanimal @llbean @aktivmotkreft @aktiv_usa photos by @charlesrenfroski

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles