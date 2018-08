Hispaanlanna Marin tegi sulgpalli MMil ajalugu

(180805) -- NANJING, Aug. 5, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the women s singles final at the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships 2018 in Nanjing, capital of east China s Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2018. Carolina Marin claimed the title by defeating Sindhu Pusarla of India with 2-0. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng) (SP)CHINA-NANJING-BADMINTON-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (CN) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

