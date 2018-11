Vipsi avapäev Red Bullis oli pettumust valmistav: ma pole eales nii palju karjunud

What a track!!! very frustrating 1st day as i had potential for P1 already in qualifying 1 even though we decided to put 2 instead of 4 new tires but got either blocked or there was a red flag on all my 8 laps on my new tire run so P11 for now.. think throughout my career i’ve never yelled that much inside the helmet as i did in this one session 😂😂 FP1 was P3 already which i don’t think any other Macau rookie can say:) really hope it doesn’t rain tomorrow because i will be fighting for pole for sure if i have a clean session!! looking forward to getting back on this amazing track tomorrow:)

