Raskest operatsioonist taastuv Flörsch tänas inimesi, kes teda pärast ränka avariid rahustada üritasid

Macau tänavaringrajal toimunud F3 MM-sõidus 276-kilomeetrisel tunnikiirusel avarii teinud Sophia Flörsch andis sotsiaalmeedias teada, et tema operatsioon kulges kenasti ja edasi saab kõik ainult paremaks minna.
«Elasin 11 tundi kestnud operatsiooni üle. Loodetavasti läheb edasi ainult paremaks. Pean veel paar päeva Macaus veetma, enne kui mind transportida saab,» kirjutas avariis selgroomõra saanud Flörsch Instagramis.
17-aastane sakslanna jätkas: «Tahan tänada kõiki mu fänne iga edusoovi eest, mida ma nüüd saan lugema hakata. See motiveerib mind tõega ja annab julgust. Minu mõtted on ühtlasi kõigiga, kes õnnetuses osalesid. Loodan, et kõik on terved.»
I survived the operation which took 11 hours well. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until i am transportable. I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage. My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy. At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment. A huge thank you to the local FIA rescue-team, @mercedesamgf1 , @hwaag_official, the @fia.official and their medical team in the background and the Macau GP organisation, who support me in the best way. Also a special thank to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team @vanamersfoortracing, @facuregaliaoficial and @fhabsburg62 , who all suffer with me - you are phenomenal. 🤜🏻I’m going to come back!🤛🏻btw... @dallaragroup has build a very stabil chassis. #poweredbypassion #racegirl #onefamily /ad
Flörsch meenutas õnnetusele järgnenud hetki. «Õnnetuspaigas olid väga head inimesed, kes on mul jätkuvalt mõtetes. Aitäh nende julgustavate ja rahustavate sõnade eest neil rasketel autos veedetud minutitel,» kirjutas ta.
Sakslanna lubas ühtlasi, et ta naaseb kindlasti võistlusradadele.