Vähiga võitlev olümpiavõitja: võib-olla mul polegi nii palju aega, kui arvasin

I was in Sweden in early June for my good friend @annahaag ’s wedding when I learned that I had breast cancer. How perfect that she was our 500th order for the “It’s Going to be OK!” socks! Thanks Anna and to everyone else that has place an order. We’re over $3000.00 raised for @aktiv_usa #hellokikkan

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on Nov 16, 2018 at 7:43am PST