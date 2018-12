Tonight’s game notes here in San Antonio. 🤔Am I?!?!? Why does it seem like I know so much this game has to offer for just being a “R”(rookie). 🤷🏾‍♂️. Well means I was taught right and still got so much more to learn. But in the meantime I’m going for “Rookie of The Year” 🏆 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 7, 2018 at 4:16pm PST