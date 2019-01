Pöörane mäng: superseeriat jätkav Harden päästis imeviskega kohtunike naha

James Harden over his last 12 games:



40.1 points

9.0 assists

6.6 rebounds

64.0 true shooting percentage

Rockets are 11-1, went from the 14-seed to the 4-seed



Legendary run by Harden. Saved Houston's season and making a run at a second MVP. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/PqB5MzCMck