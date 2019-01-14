McGregor ja Nurmagomedov värskendasid vihavaenu, mängu sekkus ka Diaz

View this post on Instagram

Let the record show. I like Paulie Malinaggi. Here is a confrontation between us regarding a picture he was upset about. Yes you heard that right. A picture. I told him here to his face. “Don’t be bitching.” Common knowledge I would think for a fighting man. Don’t be a bitch, bitching. The same thing I said to khabib at the end of round 3. My round. Don’t be bitching! Every single round bitching to the referee. He was even bitching in the fourth round from mount position. It baffled me. If anyone should have been saying anything to the referee, it should have been me in that 1st round. That round he held onto my legs for four minutes straight. With zero activity. But a fight is a fight who gives a fuck. Crying to the referee like a proper bitch. I was trying to dig my fingers into his Adams Apple. Many individuals in the fight business, I have learned lately, are absolute bitches. I know you’s are broke boys. But don’t be broke bitches.