McGregor ja Nurmagomedov värskendasid vihavaenu, mängu sekkus ka Diaz

Conor McGregor võis küll Habib Nurmagomedovilt oktoobris korralikult peksa saada, aga see ei tähenda, et ta arvaks dagestanlasest kui võitlejast hästi. Iirlase arvates vingus Nurmagomedov matši ajal liialt.
McGregor tõstatas teema sotsiaalmeedias, kus kirjeldas Nurmagomedovi käitumist UFC-puuris. «Ära vingu! Iga raund ta vingus kohtunikule. Isegi neljandas raundis, kui ta mu peal oli, vingus ta edasi. See hämmastas mind,» kirjutas McGregor. «Võitlus on võitlus, keda kotib. Nutad kohtunikule nagu korralik lita. Ma üritasin oma sõrmi tema kõrisõlme kaevata.»
Let the record show. I like Paulie Malinaggi. Here is a confrontation between us regarding a picture he was upset about. Yes you heard that right. A picture. I told him here to his face. “Don’t be bitching.” Common knowledge I would think for a fighting man. Don’t be a bitch, bitching. The same thing I said to khabib at the end of round 3. My round. Don’t be bitching! Every single round bitching to the referee. He was even bitching in the fourth round from mount position. It baffled me. If anyone should have been saying anything to the referee, it should have been me in that 1st round. That round he held onto my legs for four minutes straight. With zero activity. But a fight is a fight who gives a fuck. Crying to the referee like a proper bitch. I was trying to dig my fingers into his Adams Apple. Many individuals in the fight business, I have learned lately, are absolute bitches. I know you’s are broke boys. But don’t be broke bitches.
Iirlane lõpetas oma kurtmise: «Olen viimasel ajal õppinud, et võitlusspordis on paljud isikud täielikud litad. Ma tean, et te olete katkised poisid, aga ärge olge katkised litad.»
Nurmagomedovi vastus jäi palju lühemaks. Tema pani oma kontodele pildi-video, kus McGregor on tema haardes, sõnumiga: «Sa elad selle häbiga kogu oma elu, li…»
Sellest postitusest sai alguse teinegi mõõduvõtt sotsiaalmeedias, sest järgmine UFC-võitleja, Nate Diaz, kostitas seepeale Nurmagomedovit ebasündsate väljenditega. «Ma andsin sule laksu vastu pead ja sina ega su meeskond ei teinud s*ttagi. Elage sellega, argpüksid,» kirjutas Diaz.
Nurmagomedov ei jäänud seegi kord vastust võlgu: «Sa peitusid turvameeste taha ja jooksid ära. See on videos selgelt näha.»
You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk pic.twitter.com/xvJoO8thxo— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 13, 2019
What about this? pic.twitter.com/e0uybALCqP— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 13, 2019