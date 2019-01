Olümpiahõbedal ja X-mängude tähel diagnoositi kõigest 24-aastasena vähk

Bummed that I won’t be able to make it to @dewtour this year and defend my title.. 🙁 Got sick and I’ll need to stay home this time around. Wishing good luck to all the riders out there!! 👊🏻 Can’t wait to ride at the next event!!

