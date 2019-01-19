L, 19.01.2019
Oli õhtuid, kus enne koduuksest sisse minekut autos viis minutit nutsin ja emotsioonid endast välja lubasin. Laskesuusataja Meril Beilmann toimetulekust kahe järjest tulnud raske vigastusega.
  • Video: Sebastien Loeb testis maalilistes tingimustes esimest korda Hyundaid

Video: Sebastien Loeb testis maalilistes tingimustes esimest korda Hyundaid

Sebastien Loeb.

FOTO: twitter

Kuula artiklit

Üheksakordne autoralli maailmameister Sebastien Loeb istus täna esmakordselt Hyundai WRC auto rooli, et valmistuda järgmisel nädalal algavaks Monte Carlo ralliks.

Dakari rallilt alles eile kolmanda kohaga tagasi saabunud Loebil polnud aega hinge tõmmata, sest täna oli tema meeskonnal kavas testipäev. Lisaks Loebile tegi testisõite ka Hyundai esipiloot Thierry Neuville.

Sebastien Loebi testisõit:

Thierry Neuville'i testisõit: 

