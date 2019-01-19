Video: Sebastien Loeb testis maalilistes tingimustes esimest korda Hyundaid

Üheksakordne autoralli maailmameister Sebastien Loeb istus täna esmakordselt Hyundai WRC auto rooli, et valmistuda järgmisel nädalal algavaks Monte Carlo ralliks.
Dakari rallilt alles eile kolmanda kohaga tagasi saabunud Loebil polnud aega hinge tõmmata, sest täna oli tema meeskonnal kavas testipäev. Lisaks Loebile tegi testisõite ka Hyundai esipiloot Thierry Neuville.
Sebastien Loebi testisõit:
#WRC And now @SebastienLoeb behind the @HMSGOfficial i20WRC wheel ➡️ https://t.co/mI7MUtzdyh pic.twitter.com/Rcd1CSq2Yg— Planetemarcus (@planetemarcus) January 19, 2019
LOEB: 📺 And so it begins - @SebastienLoeb’s very first drive in the @HMSGOfficial i20 Coupe WRC! He's testing in France today (19/1/19) 🇫🇷 @OfficialWRC | @fia | @Michelin_Sport | #WRCLive | #WRCjp | #WRC 📹 @Nels021 pic.twitter.com/y1KTPicSTD— @RallyingUK 🌐 (@RallyingUK) January 19, 2019
@pedrolito34 @gtscooby @RallyeSport @RallyingUK #WRC #loeb test day Hyundai pic.twitter.com/1ew7WV8NaW— Seb (@SebWRC) January 19, 2019
Thierry Neuville'i testisõit:
All good here! Proper conditions and great feeling with the car!👌🏼❄️🥶 #WRC #PET #RallyeMonteCarlo #HMSGOfficial #i20CoupeWRC #Snow #Ice #AndAStunningView pic.twitter.com/vvBmt5IpU6— Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) January 19, 2019
#WRC Ratatatatataaaa 😱 Early Flat out this morning by @thierryneuville @nicolasgilsoul Test Days #MonteCarlo pic.twitter.com/2FF6QLrbbU— Planetemarcus (@planetemarcus) January 19, 2019
#WRC Ready for a second flat out today @thierryneuville @nicolasgilsoul ??? Test Days #MonteCarlo Goooo 💥 pic.twitter.com/s3G98pKgeD— Planetemarcus (@planetemarcus) January 19, 2019
Good testing day on ice and snow ❄️ and great feeling with the car! 👌🏼— Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) January 19, 2019
Ready for @rallyemontecarl 🙌🏼#WRC #PET #RMC19 #HMSGOfficial #i20CoupeWRC #TN #NG pic.twitter.com/3EkpNOY1vc