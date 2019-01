Kuhu paigutus Ogier' ja Neuville'i duell ajaloo napimate rallivõitude reas?

France's Sebastien Ogier and his co-pilot Julien Ingrassia steer their Citroen C3 WRC on January 26, 2019, during the ES 10 of the third stage of the 87th Monte Carlo Rally, between Saint-Leger-les-Melezes and La Batie-Neuve. (Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP)

