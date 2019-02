Rootsi ralli statistikapomm: Tänak on kiireim, Loebi jaoks pika puuga halvim ralli

Flashback to @RallySweden 2008 when I won my first WRC event. I became the youngest driver to win a #WRC event at 22 years old.

Next week, I will be in Sweden for my 197th race. Competing there with the #TOYOTA #YarisWRC will make me the recordman in the number of WRC starts! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0Lvsyc4a9F