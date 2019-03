Evansiga kaotusvalu jaganud Tänak: ralli võib mõnikord väga julm olla

@elfynevans, you were THE DRIVER during this weekend. I know how difficult it is to accept this kind of thing happening. This win should be yours, but we all know that this sport can be really cruel sometimes. Huge respect to you and the whole @msportltd, you were strong this weekend! 👊💪 ————— #TourdeCorse #WRC #Rallying

